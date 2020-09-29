How to use AI to outperform 88% of marketers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to make marketing campaigns smarter and to help them act and react faster. Whenever anyone runs a survey, marketers say they’re excited about the improvements AI could bring to their operations.

This makes it all the more surprising that, according to a recent survey, just 22% of marketers use AI in their campaigns [1]. But what’s bad news for them, is good news for you — if you’re ready to innovate and introduce AI into your marketing setup.

Innovate at volume across all channels

Today, consumers research, engage with and shop across a wider range of channels than ever, from in-store purchases, through to social selling and right up to traditional ecommerce. To maximise immediate conversions, and customer lifetime value, marketers must engage with each consumer in a joined-up way across all channels.

But that’s challenging. It means analysing many thousands of customer interactions every day and making, in near real-time, the decisions most likely to deliver the best experience for each customer and the highest returns on marketing investment.

No one person, or team, can manually process this data, pick the best leads and then act fast enough to maximise returns. That’s why marketers need AI. With the right AI, trained in the right way, you can detect emerging data signals faster and sooner and automatically pick the right points from that data to make the highest-value impacts on the bottom line.

And AI can help run the data modelling on live campaigns, so that you can identify which strands are working and which are not. This allows you to continually optimise at the highest possible speed and with the greatest possible confidence and accuracy.

To succeed, you need tomorrow’s skills, today

To reap the benefits of AI in marketing, you need the right skillset — or your company needs access to that skillset. This includes the ability to configure and train AIs so that they extract the most value from your existing customer data, while also avoiding the pitfalls of poor AI modelling.

To make the best use of the insights your AI uncovers, you need data-scientists and data strategists who can turn those insights into campaigns that work in the real world and make an impact on real customers. But you also need the IT specialists to run the AI execution engine. And you need campaign managers and other marketing staff who are data literate.

“The upsides of making greater use of AI in marketing are huge,” says James Alty, managing director at Apteco. “Sometimes, marketing departments are put off because there’s a misperception that the AI skills gap, in their company but also more generally, is too much of a barrier to entry. This is false and it’s holding marketers back. By working with the right partners, marketing teams can start using AI almost instantly, and in most cases they will very quickly see an impact on their success metrics.”

To find out how you can start using advanced AI to turbo-charge your marketing campaigns, download your free copy of the whitepaper: Making your customer insight intelligent.

