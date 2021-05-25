Used car marketplace Cinch to headline sponsor five Live Nation festivals

Online car marketplace Cinch has signed up to sponsor five of Live Nation UK's summer festivals – the first time a single brand has done so.

The deal, which is part of Cinch’s accelerated growth plans in the UK, will build brand awareness via Festival Republic’s Latitude, Creamfields, Trnsmt, Isle of Wight Festival and next year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Acts including Bastille, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Primal Scream and Tom Jones will be performing at the events, heralding the return of live music after the pandemic.

The deal will include onsite branding and experiential activation for Cinch across each event, as well as content for the brand's own platforms. It plans to offer customers a range of “faff-free” festival experiences.

Robert Bridge, chief customer officer at Cinch, said: “Brits have forgone their summer festival experiences over the last year while we all worked as one to stay apart. Now it’s time to get together and have fun.

“We’re all about making life easier for motorists; letting them find and buy the used car that’s just right for them, completely online, and totally faff-free. So, it makes sense that we’ve got plenty of faff-free experiences and treats lined up for customers and ticketholders going to the festivals, as well as helping some lucky customers have the festival experience of a lifetime. For everyone who can’t be there, we’ll be backstage sharing exclusive content and behind-the-scenes action across all of our social channels.”

Jim Campling, president of marketing partnerships at Live Nation UK, added: “As a new and painless way of buying cars online, Cinch's business is smartly addressing changes in consumer behaviour while delivering a physical product that empowers people to explore and create amazing memories.”