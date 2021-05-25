Sara Nelson
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Used car marketplace Cinch to headline sponsor five Live Nation festivals

Deal forms part of brand's accelerated UK growth plans

Creamfields: dance festival is among five included in sponsorship deal
Creamfields: dance festival is among five included in sponsorship deal

Online car marketplace Cinch has signed up to sponsor five of Live Nation UK's summer festivals – the first time a single brand has done so. 

The deal, which is part of Cinch’s accelerated growth plans in the UK, will build brand awareness via Festival Republic’s Latitude, Creamfields, Trnsmt, Isle of Wight Festival and next year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Acts including Bastille, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Primal Scream and Tom Jones will be performing at the events, heralding the return of live music after the pandemic. 

The deal will include onsite branding and experiential activation for Cinch across each event, as well as content for the brand's own platforms. It plans to offer customers a range of “faff-free” festival experiences.

Robert Bridge, chief customer officer at Cinch, said: “Brits have forgone their summer festival experiences over the last year while we all worked as one to stay apart. Now it’s time to get together and have fun.

“We’re all about making life easier for motorists; letting them find and buy the used car that’s just right for them, completely online, and totally faff-free. So, it makes sense that we’ve got plenty of faff-free experiences and treats lined up for customers and ticketholders going to the festivals, as well as helping some lucky customers have the festival experience of a lifetime. For everyone who can’t be there, we’ll be backstage sharing exclusive content and behind-the-scenes action across all of our social channels.”

Jim Campling, president of marketing partnerships at Live Nation UK, added: “As a new and painless way of buying cars online, Cinch's business is smartly addressing changes in consumer behaviour while delivering a physical product that empowers people to explore and create amazing memories.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now