Added 6 hours ago
USwitch calls media review

Incumbent Goodstuff is not repitching.

USwitch, the price-comparison site owned by Zoopla Property Group, is reviewing its media planning and buying account.

The company has enlisted the help of AAR and has sent RFIs to agencies.

Incumbent Goodstuff Communications, which split with USwitch sister company Zoopla after five years at the beginning of the year, will not be defending the account.

The winning agency will work alongside Joint, which won the creative account in October last year.

USwitch released its biggest ad campaign in January this year, which highlighted strange things that customers spent their money on after saving on their bills by using the price-comparison site.

The TV ad was narrated by actor Matt King, best known for playing the character Super Hans in Peep Show.

Separately, Goodstuff has won the Credit Karma UK media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch process. The Specialist Works previously worked on the business. 

