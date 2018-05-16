Utilita creates giant tree installation for festival activation

The "Power tree" will be a 20-metres by 20-metres activation with a forest of trees around it.

On the branches of the main tree there will be DJ sets, and on the ground guests will be able to log into free Wi-fi and charge their phone on one the 45 points connected to wooden benches, as well as having drinks at the bar.

The brand has signed a four-year partnership with Live Nation. Its head of experiential and activation Vanessa Fontaine helped to design the installation.

Jem Maidment, director of marketing and communications, told Campaign the brand wants to build brand loyalty with people from a young age. For example, the "Power tree" will also be hosting early morning Zumba for children at Camp Bestival.

He added the brand also wanted to engage with its existing customers so has opted for festivals near them.

The activation will be at Parklife in Manchester, Glasgow's Trnsmt, Camp Bestival, Bestival and Creamfields.

Maidment added: "I just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces… and create something that was eye catching, a kind of reference point for people to meet at a festival."