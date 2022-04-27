V&A brings mannequin to life in spot showcasing creativity

The V&A brings a mannequin to life in a campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB to promote creativity in the museum's permanent collection.

"Creativity. It's what makes us" tells the story of the mannequin (Max Cookward) dancing through the V&A's galleries coming across art, design and performance.

Along the way, the mannequin meets other dancers and they gather energy and momentum as they move through the empty museum. The film ends with the line: "Creativity – it's what makes us human."

The film was art directed by Xander Hart, with copy written by Edward Usher and directed by Georgia Hudson through Park Pictures.

It will run in cinemas, on the V&A's own channels, video-on-demand, YouTube and social media. Media planning and buying will be handled by PHD.

Sophie Rouse, head of integrated marketing and insights at the V&A, said: "Our new campaign is a pure embodiment of the V&A's mission to champion design and creativity in all its forms, for everyone.

"This magical story is made up of a rich tapestry of creative expression – with original choreography, dance and music performance woven around the breadth of human creativity in the V&A's Collection from the Ardabil Carpet, to Michelangelo's David and William Morris' wallpaper to contemporary works by Virgil Abloh, Christian Louboutin, Grayson Perry and Dilara Findikoglu.

"The V&A offers boundless opportunities for creative inspiration, joy, and adventure; as we emerge from the pandemic and look forward to the launch of three new V&A venues in London in the next three years, we want to take this experience to more people than ever before."

The film's composer FredWave will be performing a set alongside some of the dancers at the V&A's Friday Late: Freedom of Movement on 29 April.

Mark Shanley, creative director, Adam & Eve/DDB said: "There are not many brands for whom it makes sense to create art rather than advertising. But we truly agree with the V&A's central belief that creativity is what makes us human. So we haven't created an ad for the V&A, instead we've partnered with artists to create a piece of art that celebrates creativity and humanity."