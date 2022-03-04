Vagina Museum campaign celebrates opening of new premises

The Vagina Museum and TheOr London have created an out-of-home campaign to mark the opening of its new premises in Bethnal Green.

After six months of closure, the gynaecological museum will open its doors on 19 March inviting the public to “come” in and experience its “vag-tastic” content.

“Neighbours” is a series of 16 striking statement-led posters designed by Mirjami Qin, which will run exclusively in east London from 3 March.

Some posters take inspiration from attractions already in the area and others celebrate the museum itself, which initially began as a series of pop-up events in 2017.

Two years later it opened a permanent space in Camden Market with more than 150,000 people visiting exhibitions like Muff Busters: Vagina Myths, How to Fight Them and Periods: A Brief History.

When the Camden Market lease was not renewed in September 2021, the museum went in search of a new location with the help of Enter, a collective striving to build a creative hub for the arts.

The creatives behind the “Neighbours” campaign were also responsible for the Vagina Museum’s “Open soon” work in 2020, which raised almost £20,000 for the museum during the pandemic through an auction of vulva-based artwork.

Media space was donated to the museum by long-term supporters and street campaign expert Jack Arts, part of Buildhollywood, and London Lites. New partner, Clear Channel, has also donated space after awarding “Open soon” an out-of-home award last year.

Once the museum is open to the public, the campaign posters will be available to buy on the museum’s website, with all of the money raised going back to the museum.

Florence Schechter, founder and director of the Vagina Museum, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our doors to the public. During our temporary closure, we’ve had so many people express how much they missed us.

“Since the beginning of this project, it’s been crucial to us for the Vagina Museum to exist as a physical space. These last few months have been tough as we’ve searched for a new home. We’re excited to become a part of the vibrant community in Bethnal Green.”

Nathalie Gordon, creative director, added: “Half the world has a vulva, a vagina and a clitoris – it should be normal to use these words in our everyday vernacular and be comfortable seeing them mentioned on billboards.

“If anyone finds the campaign sensationalist, inappropriate or weird – it says more about them than it does the work or the museum.”

Senior creatives, Amy Fasey and Jacob Hellström, added: “It’s been a pleasure to create some eye-catching vag-tastic work for the Vagina Museum again. Not only are they a bunch of wonderful people, driving incredible change, they repeatedly push the boundaries of the spaces they are in, allowing bravery in work that we rarely see.

“Hopefully having vaginas – and words like clit and vulva – in the public realm will help tackle the stigma surrounding gynaecological anatomy as a whole, as well as continue the museum's mission of spreading knowledge, empowering womxn, and raising awareness of public health.”