Vans hosts global punk music shows

Vans is hosting music shows around the world to celebrate ambassadors of the punk do-it-yourself culture.

The brand will be showcasing artists that have been inspired by the DIY nature of hardcore punk in the 70s to carve out their own path, build their own communities and nurture a following.

The activations will be made up of performances and workshops and pay homage to past artists and showcase newcomers. The experiences will be unique to each location and feature musicians and artists who’ve been involved in the DIY culture since the 70s along with individuals who continue the culture today.

Pop-up locations include Paris on 29 August, Berlin on 30 August, London on 31 August, Detroit on 8 September, Los Angeles on 12 September and Brooklyn on 25 September.

The London show will take place at Moth Club. Culture Abuse, which feature in the latest Vans campaign, will perform alongside SSS, Big Cheese and local artists.

Jamie Reilly, vice president of global creative at Vans, said: "The campaign speaks to a universal idea of creative expression and shows how it’s manifested by Vans family around the world."

Worn Out is delivering the project in Paris, Berlin and London.