Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vans rolls back the years for shoe launch

Event will be staged in London.

Vans rolls back the years for shoe launch

Clothing and sports brand Vans is transforming its London-based House of Vans space into an immersive high-school party experience to celebrate the launch of the Vans ComfyCush, a sports shoe with a softer sole.

The experience encourages partygoers to relive their uncomfortable teenage years, but with a twist that the brand describes as: "Now you can be yourself. And keep it comfy."

It will feature music from Slaves and Yxng Bane, alongside video and audio installations around art and science. Guests will have the chance to view and test an upgrade to the venue's skateboarding area, which is the only indoor skate space in central London.

The activation is taking place from 1 to 3 March, with a party on the opening night.

It follows a ComfyCush-themed activation at Westfield London, held during 22-24 February, where visitors could jump into a foam-filled pit.

