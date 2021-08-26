Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vauxhall raids Renault for top marketer

Adam Wood has experience across product marketing and brand management.

Adam Wood: leaving Renault UK for Vauxhall Motors after 14 years
Adam Wood: leaving Renault UK for Vauxhall Motors after 14 years

Vauxhall Motors has hired Adam Wood as marketing director with immediate effect, as the marque turns its attention to electric cars.

Wood was previously at Renault UK, most recently as marketing director and Dacia brand director, and had been at the automotive brand for 14 years.

Wood said: "With the recent announcements of Vauxhall selling only all-electric new cars and vans from 2028 and the Ellesmere Port plant set to be the group’s first all-electric manufacturing plant, I welcome the opportunity to shape the future of the Vauxhall brand.”

He joined Renault as a graduate trainee in 2007 and held a variety of roles, including product manager for the Clio and Renaultsport brands, brand manager for Dacia and head of marketing communications. At Vauxhall Motors, he will report to managing director Paul Wilcox.

On a LinkedIn post, Wood bid Renault "Au revoir" and added: "Since joining as a graduate trainee in 2007, I’ve been blessed with many unique opportunities and experiences that’ll remain lifelong memories. The once-in-a-lifetime chance to launch Dacia to the UK and shape its progression into a mainstream challenger brand. Watching a Mégane Renaultsport 265 Trophy break the Nürburgring lap record at dawn. Selling our first Dacia online, with home delivery. Meeting Thierry Henry, and seeing Renault Super Sunday and riding down the Champs-Elysées with colleagues in our yellow jerseys."

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall Motors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Adam to Vauxhall. He brings a thorough understanding of customers and vehicle marketing together with a real passion for automotive. I look forward to working with him as we continue the transformation of our British brand.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021