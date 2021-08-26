Vauxhall raids Renault for top marketer

Vauxhall Motors has hired Adam Wood as marketing director with immediate effect, as the marque turns its attention to electric cars.

Wood was previously at Renault UK, most recently as marketing director and Dacia brand director, and had been at the automotive brand for 14 years.

Wood said: "With the recent announcements of Vauxhall selling only all-electric new cars and vans from 2028 and the Ellesmere Port plant set to be the group’s first all-electric manufacturing plant, I welcome the opportunity to shape the future of the Vauxhall brand.”

He joined Renault as a graduate trainee in 2007 and held a variety of roles, including product manager for the Clio and Renaultsport brands, brand manager for Dacia and head of marketing communications. At Vauxhall Motors, he will report to managing director Paul Wilcox.

On a LinkedIn post, Wood bid Renault "Au revoir" and added: "Since joining as a graduate trainee in 2007, I’ve been blessed with many unique opportunities and experiences that’ll remain lifelong memories. The once-in-a-lifetime chance to launch Dacia to the UK and shape its progression into a mainstream challenger brand. Watching a Mégane Renaultsport 265 Trophy break the Nürburgring lap record at dawn. Selling our first Dacia online, with home delivery. Meeting Thierry Henry, and seeing Renault Super Sunday and riding down the Champs-Elysées with colleagues in our yellow jerseys."

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall Motors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Adam to Vauxhall. He brings a thorough understanding of customers and vehicle marketing together with a real passion for automotive. I look forward to working with him as we continue the transformation of our British brand.”