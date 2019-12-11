Sara Spary
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vauxhall takes over Channel 4 drama sponsorship from Lexus

Car maker has signed one-year deal, ending Lexus' six-year run.

Vauxhall: idents will appear from 1 January
Vauxhall: idents will appear from 1 January

Vauxhall has signed up as the new sponsor of Channel 4's drama strand, Drama on 4, from January, ending rival Lexus' six-year run.

The brand has signed a one-year deal to sponsor all dramas across Channel 4 and Walter Presents – its All 4 drama selection chosen by Walter Iuzzolino – on TV and digital platforms.

Idents, created by McCann, will appear around shows from 1 January, including the return of The Handmaid's Tale and new dramas starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes and Stephen Fry. The first idents show a woman who is in labour being helped into a Vauxhall car, while a voiceover says: "Vauxhall Grandland X: leaving the drama to Channel 4."

The work was directed by Tony Barry through Knucklehead. 4Sales and MediaCom brokered the partnership. 

"Drama on 4 remains a hugely desired sponsorship opportunity due to our strong offering of compelling, critically acclaimed dramas. We are thrilled to have teamed up with Vauxhall – the partnership is a great fit and provides the perfect opportunity for the brand to reach Channel 4’s engaged peak-time audience across the year," Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships lead at Channel 4, said.

Patrick Fourniol, marketing director at Vauxhall, added: "We hugely value this partnership. The fantastic content we’ll be supporting and unique timing will enable us to reach a key, broader audience and drive Vauxhall’s brand perception with our line-up of exciting new models across 2020."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019