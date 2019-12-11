Vauxhall takes over Channel 4 drama sponsorship from Lexus

Vauxhall has signed up as the new sponsor of Channel 4's drama strand, Drama on 4, from January, ending rival Lexus' six-year run.

The brand has signed a one-year deal to sponsor all dramas across Channel 4 and Walter Presents – its All 4 drama selection chosen by Walter Iuzzolino – on TV and digital platforms.

Idents, created by McCann, will appear around shows from 1 January, including the return of The Handmaid's Tale and new dramas starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes and Stephen Fry. The first idents show a woman who is in labour being helped into a Vauxhall car, while a voiceover says: "Vauxhall Grandland X: leaving the drama to Channel 4."

The work was directed by Tony Barry through Knucklehead. 4Sales and MediaCom brokered the partnership.

"Drama on 4 remains a hugely desired sponsorship opportunity due to our strong offering of compelling, critically acclaimed dramas. We are thrilled to have teamed up with Vauxhall – the partnership is a great fit and provides the perfect opportunity for the brand to reach Channel 4’s engaged peak-time audience across the year," Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships lead at Channel 4, said.

Patrick Fourniol, marketing director at Vauxhall, added: "We hugely value this partnership. The fantastic content we’ll be supporting and unique timing will enable us to reach a key, broader audience and drive Vauxhall’s brand perception with our line-up of exciting new models across 2020."