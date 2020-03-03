Sara Spary
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VaynerMedia London appoints FCB Inferno's Becky McOwen-Banks as first ECD

McOwen-Banks joins from FCB Inferno, where she was creative director.

McOwen-Banks: previously worked at Iris and ran her own consultancy
McOwen-Banks: previously worked at Iris and ran her own consultancy

VaynerMedia London has appointed Becky McOwen-Banks as its first executive creative director.

McOwen-Banks joins from FCB Inferno, where she was creative director for five years, She was responsible for a raft of award-winning campaigns for brands including for BMW, National Savings and Investments, Nivea, The Girl Effect and Uefa Women.

She will assume her new role on 9 March and report to VaynerMedia London managing director Sarah Baumann, who was appointed in June.

Before FCB Inferno, McOwen-Banks held roles at Iris, Geronimo (now Psona Twelve) and New Republique in Sydney, and has also run her own creative consultancy.

McOwen-Banks is a founding member of Creative Equals alongside Ali Hanan and is currently an MBA student on the Berlin School of Creative Leadership programme.

Baumann said: "[Becky] has a strong focus on diversity, an obsession with exploring new communication and business models built for the now and finds innovative ways to disrupt the old order and understand audiences. She is the final piece we need to complete our leadership team in London."

McOwen-Banks added: "It is the perfect opportunity for me to bring together my learnings from my MBA, my curiosity for innovation and my personal ongoing commitment to changing advertising for the better ­– to be an exciting and open industry for all."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020
MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020