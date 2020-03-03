VaynerMedia London appoints FCB Inferno's Becky McOwen-Banks as first ECD

VaynerMedia London has appointed Becky McOwen-Banks as its first executive creative director.

McOwen-Banks joins from FCB Inferno, where she was creative director for five years, She was responsible for a raft of award-winning campaigns for brands including for BMW, National Savings and Investments, Nivea, The Girl Effect and Uefa Women.

She will assume her new role on 9 March and report to VaynerMedia London managing director Sarah Baumann, who was appointed in June.

Before FCB Inferno, McOwen-Banks held roles at Iris, Geronimo (now Psona Twelve) and New Republique in Sydney, and has also run her own creative consultancy.

McOwen-Banks is a founding member of Creative Equals alongside Ali Hanan and is currently an MBA student on the Berlin School of Creative Leadership programme.

Baumann said: "[Becky] has a strong focus on diversity, an obsession with exploring new communication and business models built for the now and finds innovative ways to disrupt the old order and understand audiences. She is the final piece we need to complete our leadership team in London."

McOwen-Banks added: "It is the perfect opportunity for me to bring together my learnings from my MBA, my curiosity for innovation and my personal ongoing commitment to changing advertising for the better ­– to be an exciting and open industry for all."