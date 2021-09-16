VCCP acquires Sling & Stone

VCCP Business, part of advertising group VCCP, has acquired Sling & Stone's global operations across Sydney, Auckland, and Los Angeles. Through the acquisition, Sling & Stone will become part of VCCP Business.

Sling & Stone, which was founded by Vuki Vujasinovic 11 years ago, specialises in start-ups, tech, and challenger brands including the likes of Twitter, Google, Stripe, Xero, and Zip. The agency now holds a 70-strong team across its three markets.

Sling & Stone will work in partnership with leading technology agencies Method in North America and Harvard in the UK, as well as advocacy specialist agency inEvidence. It will grow the group's technology billings to US$40 million, with a total team of over 250 members.

Jo Parker, group CEO of VCCP Business, said: "From the moment we met Vuki and his team, we had so much in common—a challenger mindset, a global ambition and a culture of collaboration and openness."

Vuki Vujasinovic, founder and CEO of Sling & Stone, said: "Sling & Stone has always been mission-driven and ambitious, and we know our future is going to be even stronger with the smarts and the skills of the VCCP group backing us. We get to immediately plug into the global scale and skills of VCCP Business—unlocking reach and expertise for our clients, campaigns, and team."

