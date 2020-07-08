Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VCCP bags Walkers advertising account

Agency went up against Uncommon in final shoot-out.

Walkers: previously worked with AMV
Walkers has awarded its advertising account to VCCP after a competitive pitch. 

VCCP beat Uncommon Creative Studio in the final round of the review, which covered Walkers and Sensations. 

The agency replaces 22-year incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which split with Walkers in May. AMV will continue to work on other PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi. 

White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent assisted with the process. 

Walkers confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.

Julian Douglas, vice-chairman at VCCP, said: "Walkers is an iconic brand, creating some of the most memorable advertising in history, and we are thrilled and delighted to be their partner in creating the next chapter. A massive thanks to the whole team at Walkers and White Door Consulting for running a superb process under lockdown. It showed what is possible and we can’t wait to get started."

AMV had worked with Walkers since 1998. Before that, the business was held by fellow Omnicom shop BMP DDB, which introduced Gary Lineker as brand frontman in 1995.

A PepsiCo spokeswoman told Campaign in May that Lineker, who is contracted independently, was continuing his relationship with Walkers.

