VCCP hires tech head and new business chief for CX

VCCP CX, the dedicated customer experience arm of VCCP, is welcoming Jakes Lamprecht as head of technology, and Ellen Thatcher as new business director.

The two senior recruits, both of whom start immediately, strengthen VCCP's CX specialism and signal further investment in this arm of the business.

Reporting to Scott Ewings, chief executive of VCCP CX, the pair have been briefed to deliver "dynamic brand experiences" to the market, driving further integration across the rest of the VCCP Partnership and enabling existing clients to tap into CX.

VCCP CX specialises in allowing brands to deliver meaning that makes an impact for customers, to launch experiences that connect, cut through and constantly adapt.

Lamprecht brings with him more than 20 years of senior technology leadership experience, working across a wide range of clients in the travel, automotive, FMCG, luxury brands, financial services, telecommunications and utility sectors.

Most recently, Lamprecht held the director of technology position at Publicis Sapient, from August 2019, where he led the technology and consulting team on a global automotive client. Prior to this, he spent one year as director of technology and delivery at ORM after joining from AKQA where he spent more than 11 years, rising to director of technology and operations. In his new role, Lamprecht will be responsible for consolidating the team of technologists and delivering digital experiences for CX clients.

Thatcher joins from WhatIf Innovation, part of Accenture's global innovation and design practice, where she was market unit lead, UK and Ireland for more than a year. Prior to this, she was head of account development at Happen.com for two years from July 2018, after joining from M&C Saatchi's Clear, where she spent four years, latterly as head of new business.

As new business director for VCCP CX, Thatcher will lead the brand experience proposition, with a focus on bringing new brands to the CX portfolio, while delivering growth for clients in innovation, insight and brand strategy. She will also be responsible for raising external awareness of the CX specialism, onboarding new clients and fostering existing relationships.

Lamprecht said: "I firmly believe that the cohesion between technologists and creatives is key to building frictionless experiences across any brand touchpoint. VCCP CX is uniquely placed to help clients get there, and I'm excited to be a part of a team passionate about taking brands to the next level in customer experience."

Thatcher added: "VCCP CX is experiencing a spectacular wave of growth and investment in the Experience part of the VCCP business, and I'm delighted to be joining the team at such a key time. I closely identify with the vision and values of the CX team, and I'm looking forward to taking our unique blend of capabilities to ambitious new clients looking for purpose-led CX solutions that deliver impact."