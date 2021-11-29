VCCP kick starts first campaign for Honda Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycles has today (29 November) launched a 360-degree pan-European integrated campaign designed to drive the emotional connection between the brand and motorcycle riders.

Unlike previous campaigns, the new brand positioning focuses on the experience of the Honda bike rider, rather than the bike itself.

Created by VCCP London and VCCP Madrid, the campaign launches with a two-minute film that pays homage to the Honda Motorcycles founding engineers who first "dared to dream". The brand film was produced by Other Lands and Band Originale and begins with the narrator asking: "What is it that stirs your heart, ignites your passion and spurs you onwards, upwards?" The answer: "It's your dream."

The film includes a cameo from Honda long-term ambassador and current MotoGP rider Marc Márquez, who is the youngest rider to win a MotoGP championship. In the spot, Honda motorcycles are seen riding across remote roads, race tracks, cityscapes and beautiful scenery with the motivational voiceover sharing the Honda Motorcycles' story.

Designed to appeal to a broad demographic of both current riders and future riders, the work aims to support Honda Motorcycles' ambition of increasing its market share in Europe.

Andrew Saxon, head of European marketing motorcycle division at Honda Motor Europe, said: "At Honda Motorcycles, our riders are very much at the heart of our brand. The beauty of a Honda motorcycle is that they facilitate incredible journeys and wonderful memories that stay with us forever, and this has been the case since the very beginnings of the brand back in 1948. In order to create a new brand platform it was critical that we placed our riders at the very core of this campaign.

''The Power of dreams" will run across key European markets from today for six months. The creative will roll out across owned media, paid digital, social, online and print. It will also be amplified through the subsequent product launches in the coming months. Media has been planned and executed by UM.

Beto Nahmad, executive creative director at VCCP Madrid, said: "Honda Motorcycles is a world-famous brand, and it's a true honour to be tasked with the responsibility of spearheading its European brand relaunch.

"Together with VCCP London, 'The Power of dreams' has been a complete joy to work on, and a real embodiment of our attitude as a challenger agency, with an international footprint that delivers world-class creative. 'The Power of dreams' encapsulates what Honda Motorcycles is about – a brand which is passionate about its riders and about making dreams come true."

The new campaign, created by VCCP, is the first piece of work to run since winning the European business at the end of 2020. The pan-European brief is being run out of VCCP London and VCCP Madrid.