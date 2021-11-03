VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP has announced the launch of content creation studio Girl & Bear, which will bring together 250 "makers" across the VCCP network.

The studio will offer clients content production services across eight markets, including London, New York, Sydney and Shanghai.

Spanning film, audio, design, print, photographic and digital production, VCCP software dubbed The Pathway will guide clients through different media and help create personalised content through the use of data.

The studio will be led by managing director Claire Young, who has overseen production at VCCP London for the past six years, and global head of operations Dan Montalbano, who has been at the head of global operations for the VCCP Group for the past two years.

Young said: “For us ‘how’ we make things is just as important as ‘what’ we make for clients. I’ve always wanted to reimagine production and creating Girl & Bear has enabled us to supercharge our making offering and evolve the industry model.”

The pair will also be joined by Anthony Austin as executive head of production. Austin developed the production studio at Mother London and Black Sheep Studios at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Austin said: “Girl & Bear empowers our makers to have a louder voice within the advertising ecosystem. They are an energetic, highly-skilled and passionate bunch, and I’m excited to be joining the team.”

The trio will report to VCCP London chief executive officer Andrew Peake and group chief creative officer Darren Bailes.

Girl & Bear launches with clients Domino’s, O2, and White Claw.

Working with VCCP Group to achieve B-Corp status, the studio will also collaborate with Greenshoot and AdGreen to develop sustainable practices.