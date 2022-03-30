VCCP launches Stoke Academy Apprenticeship Scheme

Following the launch of VCCP’s Stoke Academy last year, the agency’s new branch has now opened applications for its apprenticeship scheme, beginning in September 2022.

Designed to find talent outside London and from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the apprenticeship will offer successful applicants a two-year, full-time contract.

Three types of apprenticeships will be available: data planning; content production; and account management. The first will be delivered by Multiverse and the other two by Bauer Media.

The agency hopes to announce more apprenticeships in different disciplines later this year.

Participants will also be able to complete an industry-recognised qualification in their field and have coaching sessions with VCCP’s in-house career coach.

Speaking to Campaign, Michael Lee, chief strategy officer at VCCP, said the agency wanted to capitalise on local talent in creative production, animation, post-production, and game design, the majority of whom come from Staffordshire University.

He added: "It makes no sense just to replicate a regional version of what VCCP is in London. Part of our thinking is to calibrate VCCP Stoke to the talent which is most in abundance.”

Students from the university and those who have been involved in VCCP’s work experience campaign have been informed about the programme, but Lynsey Monroe, learning and development manager, stressed that the scheme is for everyone.

She said: “We're looking for passionate potential over previous experience. It doesn't matter what age they are or experience that they have, it’s about the right kind of person to get into the industry.”

A campaign has also been launched to raise awareness of the scheme, developed by VCCP Media and Alight Media. Although the campaign will establish a presence on social media, its main focus is a digital out-of-home campaign across 48 sites in the Stoke-on-Trent area.

The playful campaign includes lines such as: “8 hours a day on Fortnite? We call it work experience” and “Turn a full-blown Twitter addiction into a full-time job”. QR codes will be included on the posters to take potential applicants to the application page.

Looking forward, Lee said senior figures from VCCP will be moving to the Stoke branch, with their work split between coaching and their everyday duties.

In the long term, Lee said he and his team “haven’t decided” in which direction the branch is going, but that he is certain there will be a “thriving academy culture”.