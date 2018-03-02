VCCP named lead agency for Harveys and Bensons for Beds

VCCP takes over from the incumbent, McCann Manchester. At the same time, the brands have appointed digital agency iProspect, but RP2 will continue as their media agency.

VCCP will develop a new brand proposition and creative, due to launch later in the year. Its remit will also cover in-store marketing, with a focus on the shopper journey.

iProspect, meanwhile, has been brought on board to help drive the brands’ SEO and social content strategy.

The owner of Harveys and Bensons, South African company Steinhoff, which also owns brands including Poundland, has been hit by an accounting scandal that caused shares in the company to lose more than 90% of their value in early December. The plunge was followed by the resignation of former chief executive Markus Jooste.

Henry Swift, chief customer officer for Harveys and Bensons for Beds, said: "We are in the middle of great change and innovation at both Harveys and Bensons as we build upon our strong reputation in the market for good quality, British-made furniture and we needed an equally strong all-agency team to help us tell that story.

"We are really excited about the qualities all of our new agencies bring, and their fit with our existing roster, bringing together genuine creativity, drive and passion to help us take Harveys and Bensons into the next stage of our exciting transformation."