Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VCCP named lead agency for Harveys and Bensons for Beds

VCCP has been appointed as integrated creative agency for furniture brands Harveys and Bensons for Beds, following a competitive pitch.

VCCP named lead agency for Harveys and Bensons for Beds

VCCP takes over from the incumbent, McCann Manchester. At the same time, the brands have appointed digital agency iProspect, but RP2 will continue as their media agency.

VCCP will develop a new brand proposition and creative, due to launch later in the year. Its remit will also cover in-store marketing, with a focus on the shopper journey.

iProspect, meanwhile, has been brought on board to help drive the brands’ SEO and social content strategy.

The owner of Harveys and Bensons, South African company Steinhoff, which also owns brands including Poundland, has been hit by an accounting scandal that caused shares in the company to lose more than 90% of their value in early December. The plunge was followed by the resignation of former chief executive Markus Jooste.

Henry Swift, chief customer officer for Harveys and Bensons for Beds, said: "We are in the middle of great change and innovation at both Harveys and Bensons as we build upon our strong reputation in the market for good quality, British-made furniture and we needed an equally strong all-agency team to help us tell that story.

"We are really excited about the qualities all of our new agencies bring, and their fit with our existing roster, bringing together genuine creativity, drive and passion to help us take Harveys and Bensons into the next stage of our exciting transformation."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile
Added 41 hours ago
Georganna Simpson

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)