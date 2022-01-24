VCCP pummels rivals on new business for third year

VCCP has secured the top spot in AAR's annual ranking of integrated and advertising new-business wins, clinching 34 accounts in 2021.

The agency secured the likes of White Claw, Cinch, and Pret A Manger, giving it a third straight year on top.

Although it brought in nine fewer pieces of business than in 2020, it still had more than twice as many wins as its closest competitor, Uncommon Creative Studio.

AAR managing partner Martin Jones said that VCCP remains the king of new business in the UK market, primarily due to the “plethora of talent at a senior level, who are able to credibly pitch for accounts, while many agencies still rely on a limited number of A-listers”.

Uncommon only just held on to its place as runner-up, with only one more win than those in joint third and three fewer wins than last year.

Meanwhile, M&C Saatchi has climbed the tables to share the bronze with Mother, after coming joint seventh in 2020. This comes after nabbing the spot from Adam & Eve/DDB, which dropped to joint fifth with two fewer wins.

Jones attributed M&C Saatchi's performance to it winning accounts without pitching competitively.

He added: "The number of appointments that were made last year without any competitive process taking place was significantly down on previous years, perhaps partly caused by clients being more risk-averse than ever and it continuing to be a buyer's market."

It seems 2021 was also a year of quality over quantity, as Jones explained how agencies became more selective in who they pitched to, partly to protect the wellbeing of their staff.

Atomic, Fold7, Kitchen and St Luke’s claimed the top spot from Adam & Eve/DDB by pitch conversion rate, with all four achieving a 100% win record.

Jones said that "less is more" when it comes to pitch conversion. He explained: "It is interesting, and perhaps unsurprising, that these four agencies [Atomic, Fold7, Kitchen and St Luke’s] undertook fewer than the average number of pitches in 2021 and consequently were able to dedicate more quality time to them.”

However, it is worth noting that Uncommon and TMW Unlimited pitched to more clients and still achieved a high success rate, both returning upwards of 80% on pitches in double figures.

The agency with the most open opportunities, meaning where a client had a choice of inviting any agency to pitch, was VCCP, again ahead of Uncommon.