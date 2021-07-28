Sara Nelson
VCCP raids WPP for CX chief executive and client partner

Two senior hires to join the company directly from WPP.

New hires: Scott Ewings and Josette James
VCCP CX, the customer experience arm of VCCP, has announced two new key senior hires, including a chief executive to lead the business. 

The new roles complete the leadership line-up and comprise of Scott Ewings as CEO and Josette James as client partner, both of whom join directly from WPP.

Reporting to Michael Sudgen, chief executive of VCCP Partnership, they will join the existing management team, which includes Jonny Goodall, chief design officer, and Adrian Gans, chief experience officer. Ewings will oversee the department’s 130-person-strong customer experience arm and will work closely with James.

The duo will take VCCP CX’s "dynamic brand experiences" to the market, delivering experiences that "matter, that last, and deliver measurable positive impact".

The pair is also tasked with driving further integration across the rest of the VCCP Partnership, enabling existing clients to tap into CX.

VCCP CX runs the pan-European CRM account for Canon and has also been O2’s experience design agency of record since 2016, working on everything from ecommerce and digital transformation, to voice, AI and innovation.

At the beginning of this year, VCCP CX was also appointed as brand experience agency of record for Reckitt and was placed on the BBC’s digital agency roster. Creatively the division has won business from global festivals including the Webbys and Lovies, as well as from BIMA (British Interactive Media Association) for work with O2, Easyjet and the NSPCC. Two recent digital campaigns of note by VCCP CX include Cadbury’s "Easter worldwide hide" and Easyjet's "Holidoorways".

Ewings previously led Fjord, Ustwo and Potato (part of AKQA/WPP) in the UK, helping to establish them all as digital product studios, as well as working client-side as an experience strategy leader with Vodafone in Australia. He is also an active member of the "Tech for good" movement.

James was previously global client partner and head of account management at Wunderman Thompson and prior to this, worked at Merkle Consulting as EMEA senior vice-president. She also spent eight years at Wunderman, where she rose to the role of chief client officer. She has worked with brands including Ikea. Ingka, Sky and News UK. 

In her role at VCCP she will oversee senior relationships with clients including Canon, Kia, Domino’s, Reckitts and Abbotts. 

Sugden said: “The arrival of Scott and Josette seriously enhances VCCP CX’s already strong customer experience offering. They are world class practitioners in their fields and good people to boot."

Ewings added: “I’m delighted to be joining VCCP CX at this key stage of their evolution. Brands have a huge opportunity to stand for something, to deliver meaning and impact to their customers and break down the separation of brand, business and experience."

