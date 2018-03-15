Alex Brownsell
Added 47 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

VCCP ranked as AAR's top new-business agency for seventh straight year

VCCP has been named as the most successful agency in new-business wins for a seventh consecutive year, according to AAR's annual survey.

VCCP: New-business wins in 2017 included Cadbury
VCCP: New-business wins in 2017 included Cadbury

The agency won 21 pieces of business from all sources in 2017 (see table below), including brands such as Cadbury, Domino’s, Britvic and Burton’s Foods. In second place was M&C Saatchi with 17 wins, J Walter Thompson in third (14), followed by Leagas Delaney (12) and Adam&Eve/DDB (11).

VCCP also received the most new-business opportunities (31), the majority of which (28) were "open" opportunities.

Agencies with most wins from any source

Ogilvy & Mather received the most roster opportunities (nine), ahead of Lucky Generals and M&C Saatchi (both six), while J Walter Thompson scooped with most wins without a formal competitive pitch taking place (seven).

However, when it came to competitive pitch conversion, AAR found Engine and Snap to be the joint strongest, with conversion rates of 87.5% from eight pitches each (see table below). VCCP was in joint 16th, converting two-thirds of its pitches.

Agencies with best competitive pitch conversion rates

Writing in the report, AAR managing partner Martin Jones said the results again proved VCCP’s strengths in the area of new-business: "The accolade of being the agency that most clients chose to pitch when they had a free choice is arguably the best indicator of an agency's new-business skills. Yet again, VCCP showed [its] dominance in this area, being invited to pitch over twice as many times as the second placed agency."

The report only included London agencies that had undertaken a minimum of five competitive pitches, and only considered pitches that were completed and announced by 31 December 2017.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
How brands can stop the slide and start the climb

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

How brands can stop the slide and start the climb

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

MEDIA
The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago

Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month