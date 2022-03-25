VCCP wins consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account

VCCP has won the consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account after a competitive pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media/O2 Mobile said: “We have taken the decision to proceed with VCCP as the lead creative agency for our newly merged entity Virgin Media O2.

“We'd like to thank both VCCP and Adam & Eve/DDB for their outstanding work for both brands during their tenure and as part of the pitch process.”

The two telecoms companies merged last year and in October 2021 the combined business released its first joint brand campaign when it launched Volt, a premium broadband and mobile network service.

The Volt campaign was created by VCCP which was also the incumbent agency for O2.

Virgin Media appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to its advertising account in March 2019.

O2 was the founding client of VCCP, which launched in 2002.

“At VCCP, our challenger attitude transforms the fortunes of our clients,” the agency says on its website. “For example, we helped O2 become market leaders within three years of launching.”

When O2 and Virgin Media first announced plans to merge in 2020, Campaign estimated that the enlarged business would be a top five advertiser in the UK. The companies said at the time they expected there would be a “reduction in combined marketing expenditures”.

According to Nielsen figures, Virgin Media and O2 together spent £102m on advertising in 2019 – before the pandemic, since when spend levels have fluctuated significantly.

Virgin Media O2 is following a similar path to BT, following its acquisition of EE, as it consolidated all of its advertising with Publicis Groupe in a gradual move that completed in 2020.