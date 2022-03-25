Ida Axling
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VCCP wins consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account

Agency wins shootout with Adam & Eve/DDB following O2 and Virgin Media merger.

VCCP: created O2's robot mascot Bubl
VCCP: created O2's robot mascot Bubl

VCCP has won the consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account after a competitive pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media/O2 Mobile said: “We have taken the decision to proceed with VCCP as the lead creative agency for our newly merged entity Virgin Media O2. 

“We'd like to thank both VCCP and Adam & Eve/DDB for their outstanding work for both brands during their tenure and as part of the pitch process.”

The two telecoms companies merged last year and in October 2021 the combined business released its first joint brand campaign when it launched Volt, a premium broadband and mobile network service.

The Volt campaign was created by VCCP which was also the incumbent agency for O2.

Virgin Media appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to its advertising account in March 2019.

O2 was the founding client of VCCP, which launched in 2002.

“At VCCP, our challenger attitude transforms the fortunes of our clients,” the agency says on its website. For example, we helped O2 become market leaders within three years of launching.”

When O2 and Virgin Media first announced plans to merge in 2020, Campaign estimated that the enlarged business would be a top five advertiser in the UK. The companies said at the time they expected there would be a “reduction in combined marketing expenditures”.

According to Nielsen figures, Virgin Media and O2 together spent £102m on advertising in 2019 – before the pandemic, since when spend levels have fluctuated significantly.

Virgin Media O2 is following a similar path to BT, following its acquisition of EE, as it consolidated all of its advertising with Publicis Groupe in a gradual move that completed in 2020.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022