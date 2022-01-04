Veganuary campaign stars Bigfoot voiced by Succession's James Cromwell

Veganuary has released its first cinema ad for this year's annual global pledge, with Succession star James Cromwell voicing a climate-conscious Bigfoot.

The animated ad opens on Bigfoot traipsing through the mountains, with Cromwell’s voiceover talking about his feelings of isolation. A carrot drops off the melting face of Bigfoot’s snowman pal, and he realises that, when it comes to climate change, “we’re all in this together”.

He decides to ride his bike more, and takes up the Veganuary challenge, declaring that: “Doing my part felt great, and being part of a global community felt even better.”

Finally, Bigfoot asks the audience “What have you got to lose?”, as he sits surrounded by his new friends, including a gnome, a unicorn and a rabbit.

The creative concept was developed in-house by Andrew Jolly and produced by Kilogramme Animation Studio. Media Clarity handled the media buying and planning for the ad.

The ad aired across 500 UK cinemas and on the US streaming services Hulu and NBCU between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, peak sign-up time for Veganuary.

Last year, more than half a million people across 209 countries took part in Veganuary, and this year the campaign will expand to India, with hubs already in the UK, US and Brazil.

A YouGov survey conducted in December 2021 concluded that a third of UK adults are interested in trying a plant-based diet.

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s head of communications, said: “Bigfoot may be mythical, but the need for urgent climate action is real. And as more people become aware of the incredible impact our food choices have on the health of our planet, attitudes towards eating vegan are changing.

“It is incredibly exciting to see one-third of Brits are interested in trying a vegan/plant-based diet, something that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago.”

James Cromwell, who was Academy Award-nominated for 1995 film Babe, said: “Do the planet and yourself a favour. Take the Veganuary challenge. Make a difference with little or no effort.”