Velux creates a relaxing sanctuary for London Design Festival

Velux is creating a relaxing sanctuary at the London Design Festival where visitors can find their inner calm.

The pop-up, positioned at Observation Point on the South Bank, will create a sense of escape using daylight and audio.

Showcasing a mosaic-like arrangement of nine Velux roof windows, the installation – open from 18-26 September – is designed with an integrated mirror effect for a modern depiction of the sky.

Sounds from nature have been recreated by Danish musician Kasper Bjørke, including wind and birdsong. The sound experience is provided by audio partner Bang & Olufsen.

Designed by Danish architecture firm Henning Larsen, The Cube was designed to be a place where Londoners can unplug, unwind, and let the combination of daylight and fresh air put their mind at ease. Formroom is delivering the project.

Eva Ravnborg, design director at Henning Larsen, said: "At Henning Larsen, we share a mutual interest and history with Velux in that we work with daylight. In Scandinavia, where we're based, daylight is a resource that we work with very consciously. It is sometimes in abundance, sometimes scarce, but most of all it's ever-changing!

"Getting an opportunity to collaborate on The Cube by Velux has been a perfect opportunity to be playful with daylight and create a special experience for the visitors."

The Cube can also be explored through a digital experience by AKQA where online visitors can explore the interior, aligned with their local landscape, whether that be by the sea, mountains, or forest.

There will also be a virtual breathwork session via the @Velux Instagram channel on 18 September at 9am.