Added 20 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Venue Experience

Spaces were transformed to create unforgettable experiences.

Venue Experience

GOLD
House of Vans London presents ‘ComfyCush High’
Black Sparrow Presents
House of Vans was transformed into ‘ComfyCush High’ to celebrate the launch of the new Vans ComfyCush ERA shoe. In the 360°-immersive brand experience, guests could relive their awkward 1990s High School years in a new comfortable setting.

Black Sparrow Presents recreated school-themed areas, turned the skate bowl into a giant playground/foam pit and ‘pupils’ enjoyed live music in the Assembly Hall. UK high school nostalgia came in the form of history classes showcasing Vans heritage, downtime was in the Staff Room with a private bar and guests could take part in creative workshops in the Arts areas.

SILVER
Wall Street Journal’s ‘Journal House’
Cheerful Twentyfirst
Cheerful Twentyfirst were challenged to create a space that reflected the Wall Street Journal brand. Along the pier, among the super yachts, it constructed Journal House, a unique two-story location that provided some of the best views at Cannes. The space re-configured then hosted activities such as morning yoga, networking breakfasts and topical panel discussions. Journal House was a welcoming, integrated exhibition space with engagement exceeding expectations.

BRONZE
Golden State Warriors ‘Warriors Hooptopia’
‘Warriors Hooptopia’ is an innovative basketball-themed experience that allowed fans to join the journey of a Warriors player from going through a sample NBA activities schedule to celebrating an NBA Championship. It successfully created a destination to engage with Warriors' fans beyond just coming to games and events.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Collaboration

Collaboration

Brand Experience B2C

Brand Experience B2C

Venue Experience

Venue Experience

Global Brand Activation

Global Brand Activation

The Game Changer

The Game Changer

Exhibition Experience

Exhibition Experience

Event Team

Event Team

Creative Event of the Year

Creative Event of the Year

CATEGORY REVEAL DATES

Wednesday 29 April
Activation at a Festival or Public Event
Food Experience
Brand Experience B2B
Outdoor Experience
Integrated Marketing Campaign
Staffing Agency
Creative Experience Agency

Thursday 30 April
Digital Experience
Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix

Thank you to our partners for their continued support…

MORE AWARDS FROM CAMPAIGN

Campaign Big Awards

Campaign Big Awards

Media Week Awards

Media Week Awards

Campaign Experience Awards

Campaign Experience Awards