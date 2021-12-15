Verb Brands acquisition opens up luxury market for Croud

Digital marketing agency Croud has announced the acquisition of Verb Brands, a luxury-focused performance agency with a blue-blooded client list that includes Bugatti, Harrods, Claridges and Tod’s.

The deal is for an undisclosed sum and structured as an earnout. It comes just a week after Croud bought the New York-based data and analytics consultants Impakt Advisors.

Verb will continue to operate under the same name, with CEO and founder Chris Donnelly and managing director Ben Askins remaining in their current positions.

“Chris and I have spent a lot of time together in the last few years, and I love his entrepreneurial spirit,” said Croud co-founder and CEO Luke Smith.

“He, Ben and the team at Verb have built something quite unique: a digital-first luxury agency. We’ve taken our time to carefully select this acquisition – now we can’t wait to get going.”

Representing Croud's first UK acquisition since transformative private equity investment in 2019, Verb brings strong capability in web development and influencer marketing.

Donnelly, who founded Verb in 2013 as a 21-year-old student, said selling was an “easy decision” due to Croud’s international clout and success in bringing in new clients over the past few years (recent wins include paid search for Comparethemarket).

The addition grows Croud’s global network to 340 staff, based in offices in London, Manchester, Shrewsbury, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Sydney.