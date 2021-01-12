Fayola Douglas
Verizon creates virtual Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit

Games unlock augmented reality versions of the art.

Verizon: digital galleries were designed to replicate space in the museum
Verizon has partnered with New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to create a virtual experience featuring items from the museum's collection.

At a time when access to the Museum is limited, "The Met Unframed" aims to bring the experience to guests wherever they are.

Visitors are first welcomed into a detailed rendering of the Museum's  Great Hall and can go on to explore art grouped into the themes of power, home, nature, and journey. Inside the digital galleries, users can play games that unlock augmented reality versions of the art that can then be displayed virtually at home.

Four pieces of the AR works of art have been enhanced with activations accessible only to users on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. The experience is designed to highlight the high-speed responsiveness and ultra-low lag of the network.

The games in the experience such as trivia questions, riddles, and a "Zoom and spot" challenge encourage close observation of the works of art, accompanying descriptions and content.

An "Analysis" game uses The Met's infrared and XRF conservation documentation scans of paintings to give users a glimpse of underdrawings and other hidden details of well-known Met paintings that would go unseen in an in-person visit to the Museum.

The Met Unframed is accessible from any 4G or 5G-enabled smart device and is available until mid-February.  

Andrew McKechnie, chief creative officer at Verizon, said: "'The Met Unframed' enhances digital inclusivity for an audience that may have never experienced art in such a personal way. We're utilizing the power of technology and enhancements enabled by Verizon 5G, to provide extensive access, in-depth education, and opportunities for interactivity and sharing, for beloved works of art from one of the world's most renowned Museums."

Unit 9 is delivering the project.

