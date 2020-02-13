Omar Oakes
Verizon Media and VIOOH sign seven-market outdoor deal

Advertisers will be able to select new DOOH inventory through Verizon's unified DSP.

VIOOH: JCDecaux digital outdoor screens
Verizon Media has partnered VIOOH, JCDecaux’s digital out-of-home marketplace, as it aims to expand the range of programmatic campaigns it can offer across media channels.

The deal means Verizon Media provides its demand-side platform access to digital screens via VIOOH to more than 60 cities across seven countries: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

Advertisers will be able to select the new DOOH inventory through Verizon Media’s unified DSP for campaigns across video, mobile, display, native, connected TV, audio and DOOH. 

The move will be welcome news to media agency leaders who have called for an increase in DOOH inventory. A VIOOH survey of media agencies last year found that they are beginning to change their team structures as they adapt to new ways of building and planning digital campaigns.

Targeting opportunities from the Verizon Media and VIOOH deal include location, weather, time of day, demographics and interests.

Iván Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media, said: "Our customers want to be able to buy across multiple channels, formats and screens with a simple purchase and measurement structure that allows them to be creative, reach the right people and truly see the effectiveness of their campaigns. With VIOOH, we further our commitment to building products with our customers and consumers’ experience in mind."

