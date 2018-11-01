Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Verizon set to rename Oath after just 18 months

Huffington Post journalist Alexander Kaufman tweeted about the company-wide email but has since deleted it.

Oath: Verizon will bring digital media division under parent brand identity
Oath: Verizon will bring digital media division under parent brand identity

Oath, the business formed from the merger of AOL and Yahoo's media assets, will reportedly change its name to Verizon Media Group in 2019.

As reported in The Verge, Oath chief executive Guru Gowrappan sent a company-wide email announcing the change. The news was shared in a tweet from Alexander Kaufman, a reporter at the Oath-owned Huffington Post. The tweet has since been deleted.

Verizon created Oath in June 2017 after it completed the $4.5bn (then £3.5bn) acquisition of Yahoo and merged it with AOL, which it already owned. However, the choice of name was met with ridicule from some quarters.

Oath was initially headed by former AOL boss Tim Armstrong, who left the company last month and was replaced by Gowrappan, previously the chief operating officer.

Anna Watkins joined Oath as UK managing director earlier this year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Campaign Big Awards: film of the night

Promoted

November 01, 2018

Campaign Big Awards: film of the night

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

October 30, 2018

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships