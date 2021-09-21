Verizon’s head of strategy joins media agency

Monica Majumdar is joining Wavemaker as head of strategy, where she will be charged with establishing a “highly skilled” strategy team, leading creative solutions and revamping the company’s award strategy.

She will report to chief strategy officer and exco committee member Verra Budimlija.

Majumdar brings more than 15 years of communications strategy experience to Wavemaker, having specialised in FMCG and UK marketing.

She has been head of strategy at Verizon for more than two years. Before this, she was the head of strategy and planning at Spark Foundry, and has previously worked at PHD and Starcom MediaVest.

“Monica is a highly effective and impressive senior practitioner with a wealth of experience using data and insights, strategic thinking and putting the audience at the heart of everything she does,” Budimlija said.

“This will be invaluable in helping Wavemaker to continue to positively provoke future growth for the agency, our clients, our people and the industry. I look forward to working closely with her.”