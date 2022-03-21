Vestiaire Collective fashion runway stars puppet models sewn from pre-loved clothes

Pre-loved fashion marketplace Vestiaire Collective is reintroducing the world to its platform with a runway fashion show modelled by a gang of puppets, each sewn using old clothes.

The campaign, the first work by Droga5 London, sets out Vestiaire Collective's new brand philosophy with the rallying cry “Long live fashion”, devised to express the brand’s love of fashion and aim to make clothing last forever.

The "model" puppets – named Miss Classique, Rich, Lady Green, Drops and Hunter – each represent a different "style tribe" within the Vestiaire community and the various reasons people shop on the platform.

Miss Classique epitomises taste in luxury fashion, Rich represents the smart sellers, Lady Green reflects the brand’s sustainability credentials, Drops is for those who love limited releases and Hunter has a keen eye for vintage style.

The film, directed by Andreas Nilsson, features famous French fashion commentator and journalist Loïc Prigent, who makes a cameo appearance and narrates the action.

Beyond the runway film, the puppets feature on outdoor, print and social work, posing alongside a diverse group of models, all shot by British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy.

“Our ambition, from a global marketing and branding perspective, has always been to demonstrate the brand’s mission of transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future,” Vanessa Masliah, vice-president marketing and branding, said.

“Our pre-loved campaign felt like the perfect creative expression of this and gave us such a rich platform to build a bold marketing programme around, allowing us to showcase our fashion and sustainability credentials in the most talkable way, while also speaking to each member of our growing community and the reasons they choose to shop on the Vestiaire Collective platform.”

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer of Droga5 London, added: “Our pre-loved campaign was inspired by Vestiaire Collective’s purpose-led business, a company that prioritises circularity and resells high-end fashion.

“And who better to give voice to the brand than the clothes they sell, fashioned into puppets. Our collective of puppets – stars in their own right – are not only made from pre-loved clothes but they also model them; the ideal representation of this wonderful business.”