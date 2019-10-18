Fayola Douglas
Veuve Clicquot creates sensory speakeasy

Space was curated by musician St Vincent.

Veuve Clicquot: St Vincent curates experience (photo credit: David Titlow)
Veuve Clicquot has created a Champagne bar that has elements of a speakeasy and a sensory experience in London's Covent Garden.

The space was curated by musician St Vincent, who wanted the activation to "transport visitors to another world". Her vision was aided by a collection of creators, designers and mixologists.

Taste, smell and sound will all be used in the bar to create a "wonderland of discovery". The theme of memories will be explored.

There will be a performance element to the experience. St Vincent will be involved throughout the two-day pop-up, open from 22 November, performing different roles in the space "to surprise and delight customers".

Hingston Studio worked alongside Mission to deliver the experience.

