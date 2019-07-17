Veuve Clicquot, Sipsmith and Globe-Trotter showcase 'art of travel' at St Pancras

Veuve Clicquot, Sipsmith and luxury luggage brand Globe-Trotter have taken over the Champagne bar at St Pancras station that's part of the St Pancras Brasserie operated by Searcys.

"The art of travel" pop-up sees each of the 12 private booths in the bar transformed into a different European city, including Eurostar destinations such as Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, alongside others including San Remo, Porto and Reims.

Each booth is decorated in pastel colours displaying their corresponding city map, with signs to each destination presented in a pared-back style.

Visitors can indulge in afternoon tea served in a suitcase, with dishes inspired by each destination, including French opera gâteau, Belgian white-chocolate mousse, passion fruit Swiss meringue pie and Battenberg cake.

Drinks from Veuve Clicquot include its Yellow Label, Rosé, Extra Brut Extra Old and Rich Rosé cuvées, while guests can also enjoy a cocktail list showcasing Sipsmith gin.

The pop-up runs until 9 September.