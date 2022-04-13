Fayola Douglas
Veuve Clicquot toasts the sun at breakfast cafe pop-up

Andi Oliver has devised dishes to celebrate the Champagne house’s 250th anniversary.

Veuve Clicquot: the 'sunny side up sommelier' will assist with champagne selection
Veuve Clicquot will be raising a glass to the sun in its retro pop-up cafe.

The experience is celebrating the Champagne house's 250th anniversary and is inspired by its latest ad "Good day sunshine" by French agency BETC.

Paying homage to the quintessentially British ingredient, the egg, chef Andi Oliver has devised a varied brunch menu fitting for the greasy spoon but with a Veuve Clicquot twist.

The "Sunny side up café" will be located on Greek Street, Soho, between 22 to 30 April, excluding 25 April.

Guests can choose between "Andi's waffle's", which is waffles served with streaky bacon, confit cherry tomatoes, spiced maple syrup and fried eggs; a dish of eggs and marmite soldiers; a curried tofu scramble with spinach on toast and the full English, which includes a fried egg, two pieces of bacon, sausage, tomato, mushroom, hash brown, beans, toast and butter.

Visitors will sip on a complimentary Yellow Label Brut and there will be additional sides and drinks available for purchase, including Veuve Clicquot rosé. Champagne can be ordered to the table or served from the "Sunny side up Champagne trolley".

There will also be a "Sunny side up sommelier" on hand to guide brunchers through the Veuve Clicquot menu and share details on each bottle.

Tables can be booked each day for two or four people in 90-minute slots, with the cafe open daily from 8 am until 6.30 pm.

In its "Good day sunshine" spot Veuve Clicquot explores a universal attraction to the sun through the eyes of a young man, discovering yellow objects including the Champagne brand's distinctive label.

Set to a cover of The Beatles' Good Day Sunshine sung by Charlotte Cardin, the film was directed by Jan Gleie and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

The campaign will be rolled out across print, out of home and digital. It will also include one exclusive showcase of Charlotte Cardin, which will be broadcast digitally.

