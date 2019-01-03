'Vex my ex' is reason to use The Gym in debut Who Wot Why work

Budget chain The Gym is launching its first TV campaign featuring a diverse range of the brand’s users sharing their reasons for exercising.

"So I can" is created by Who Wot Why, which won a competitive pitch for The Gym in September last year. The work was directed by Who Wot Why’s Sean Thompson through Dark Energy.

It features people including powerlifter Syeda Bukhari, who works out while wearing her hijab, and Felicia Cantone, who is battling cancer and exercises to "fight the fight".

The reasons given for going to the gym range from being able to "dance all night" and "be more confident" to being able to "eat fried chicken" and "see my willy".

The campaign is running across TV, online, social and out-of-home. Goodstuff Communications handles The Gym's media.

Barney Harrison, marketing director at The Gym, said: "Who Wot Why brought so much to the party developing the 'So I can’ work – a brilliantly different concept that challenged our limits, a wealth of experience to call upon and a massive dose of work ethic and fun that made the seemingly impossible timelines eminently possible."