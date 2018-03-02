Daniel Farey-Jones
Vice Media hires News UK's Tammy Willson as digital chief

Tammy Willson, sales director for The Times and The Sunday Times, is moving to head up Vice Media's UK digital operations as general manager.

Willson: was launch commercial director of women's magazine Grazia
The newly created position puts Willson on Vice’s UK senior management team. In addition to spearheading Vice’s work with brands and agencies, she will be tasked with working closely with its marketing, editorial, social and mobile teams.

She will start in the role in May, after five years at News UK, which she joined as head of lifestyle after earlier roles at The Mail on Sunday, The Independent and Grazia magazine. 

Willson will report to Matt O’Mara, CEO of Vice UK, as well as working closely with the company’s UK-based EMEA leadership team.

O’Mara said: "Tammy brings a wealth of experience to VICE, having led commercial efforts at some of the UK’s biggest media brands. As we continue to grow and strengthen our digital business, Tammy will be crucial in leading the team to drive revenue and secure gold standard partnerships as we continue to engage audiences in new ways and drive business results for our clients."

