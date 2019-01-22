Vice Media sets up experience division

Vice Media has set up a live experience division led by Ben Hack, former managing partner for live experience at Sunshine.

As senior vice-president, live experience, at Vice, Hack will work with different parts of the business to identify opportunities for experiences, including i-D and Vice, as well as work on a white-label basis directly with brands.

Vice Experience will also handle original live entertainment formats such as festivals and "ticketed immersive experiences".

The move is in response to what Vice says is "the growing importance" that its youth audience puts on live experiences.

Hack is planning to build a team of about 10 people, who will be a mixture of existing staff and external hires. He added that there is a "pipeline" of work across Europe that he is working on, but was unable to be specific.

Matt O’Mara, UK chief executive of Vice, said: "Ben has an amazing wealth of experience working for some of the biggest brands globally. We are looking forward to embedding him across the Vice business to define and bring to life our vision for what Vice Experience has the potential to be."

Hack joined Sunshine in 2017. Before that, he was brand experience director (international) at Viacom’s MTV Networks. He has also worked at Exposure and Euro RSCG KLP.