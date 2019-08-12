Vice Media's Ben Hack joins Apple to lead event programming

Ben Hack has left Vice Media after just nine months to join Apple as its global head of event programming.

Hack joined Vice in November last year as its senior vice-president EMEA for live experience, helping the brand set up a live experience division.

Before this he was at Sunshine for three years, joining as head of experiential and later becoming managing partner and senior vice-president of live experience.

Dave Powell will replace Hack at Vice Media as head of live experience. He was previously working at Momentum Worldwide on a contract basis as a senior account director.

At Vice Media, Powell will work across special projects and lead all live experience, experiential and event elements that form part of any pitch or live project delivered through the Virtue northern European team (Vice's in-house creative agency).