Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vice taps into brand safety worries with Video Everywhere content guarantee

Vice Media has launched a new ad product that guarantees that brands' video advertising targeted at multiple third-party platforms will only appear alongside Vice-owned content.

Vice's Dominique Delport has unveiled Video Everywhere
Vice's Dominique Delport has unveiled Video Everywhere

Vice Video Everywhere is being described by Vice as a "one-stop shop" for brands that want to reach young audiences at scale without appearing alongside unsavoury content.

Its rollout is the first for the newly named Vice+ division and also marks the first major announcement since former Havas global managing director Dominique Delport joined the media company at the end of April.

The media company claims it is the first to offer "such a broad mix of platforms across 100% publisher-produced content".

The product enables an advertiser to buy a single in-stream format across the multiple platforms on which Vice has a presence, including YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, Apple News, its own platforms and third-party sites via its partner syndication player.

Video Everywhere is an emphatic move to appeal to brands worried about their ads appearing alongside offensive and extreme content. Advertisers will be guaranteed that their ads will only run on Vice-owned content.

The product will also let clients opt for a "viewable cost per thousand" pricing model, while measurement will be available from a number of third-parties.

The announcement comes ahead of chief revenue office and president international Delport's keynote at Dmexco.

Delport said: "The digital media landscape is continually evolving – and brands, more than ever, are looking for a brand-safe environment and one where their video content delivers 100% viewability.

"There is no media publisher better placed to reach a young audience at scale who are hungry for credible content. Now brands can look to continue and enter into partnerships with us where they can be assured their content is being experienced in full. This cinematic viewing experience is going to run around premium Vice content across all digital and mobile platforms."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

MEDIA
How a navigation app could help you map out your next campaign

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

How a navigation app could help you map out your next campaign

AGENCY
Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message