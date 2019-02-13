Vicki Holgate departs FCB Inferno in strategy team restructure

Vicki Holgate, chief strategy officer at FCB Inferno, is leaving the agency after seven years as part of a restructure it claims will create specialist planning skills and engender more collaboration.

The agency has created a new planning department model called The Strategy Collective, which it claims will "operate more like a partnership than traditional department." It will be led by Ben Jaffé, head of strategy. Nigel Jones, FCB global chief strategy officer, will oversee the new model providing "executive guidance".

The Strategy Collective will be made up of the following areas: customer experience, data and CRM; media and comms planning; digital and innovation; PR, social and influencer marketing; and retail and B2B. Each will have a senior leader, which FCB Inferno will announce soon.

The agency said that this will help it work with "agile project teams, allowing for a faster and more flexible way of working, using the right talent at the right time".

Managing partners Katy Wright and Hollie Loxley have been promoted to head of account management and deputy head of account management respectively. They take over following the departure of managing director Richard Lawson earlier this year.

Holgate, who has been named in Campaign's Top 10 ad planners for many years, joined FCB Inferno as head of strategy in 2012. Before this she worked at DDB London as deputy head of planning for 12 years. She has also had stints at Grey London and J Walter Thompson London (now known as Wunderman Thompson).

Chris Baker, head of strategy and social change, is also leaving the business.

Frazer Gibney, chief executive officer of FCB Inferno, said: "A multi-faceted, flexible and nimble strategy structure is what is required to future-proof our offering. We have huge ambitions for the Collective and we will be constantly developing and investing in its evolution to provide cutting edge solutions for our clients.

"I am confident that Katy, Hollie, Ben and the collective power of the strategy team are exactly the talents we need to lead us into this exciting new phase."