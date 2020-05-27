Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vicki Maguire and Trevor Robinson among 30 included in inaugural iList

IPA initiative to celebrate champions of diversity was created in partnership with Unilever and Campaign.

iList: shortlist unveiled in February
iList: shortlist unveiled in February

The IPA has honoured 30 people in the inaugural iList, a celebration of those striving to champion diversity and inclusion within adland, in partnership with Unilever and Campaign.

It features industry members of all levels who are responsible for inclusion initiatives spanning gender and ethnic-minority equality, sexual harassment, disability and mental health.

An initial 63-strong shortlist was announced in February and each member was interviewed by a panel of industry luminaries chaired by Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP and chairwoman of MediaCom.

The final 2020 iList includes Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London; Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director at Quiet Storm; Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive of Creature; and Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer at MediaCom.

"It has been an immense honour to be part of judging the inaugural iList," Blackett said. "It has been humbling, at times emotional, but so inspiring to read their stories and to meet them in person. Collectively, they are changing our industry for the better and propelling us forward."

The full list is hosted on a special page on the Campaign website.

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, added: "I’m so proud to be able to showcase and support all the committed and passionate people on this list.

"My hope now is that the iList becomes so much more than a back-patting exercise and is seen as a source of inspiration and learning; the people on this list are leading the way but we all need to follow if we are to truly shape the industry for the better."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020