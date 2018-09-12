Ben Bold
Victoria Beckham brand to feature on Piccadilly Lights' first-ever live stream

The stream will broadcast the label's London Fashion Week show as it happens on Sunday.

Victoria Beckham brand makes history with first-ever Piccadilly Circus livestream
The Victoria Beckham brand is appearing on the first-ever livestream on the Piccadilly Lights to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The stream will go live on the famous Piccadilly Circus ad hoardings on Sunday (16 September) to coincide with London Fashion Week, which begins today.

At 9.25am, a video celebrating 10 years of the brand will air. From 9.32am, the stream will be live from the catwalk at the Victoria Beckham fashion show at London's Dover Street, ending in Beckham herself taking a bow on stage. The screen will then revert to its patchwork format.

The event is the culmination of the brand's out-of-home campaign and marks the first time that Piccadilly Lights has carried a live stream, which is made possible following renovations to the screen last year.

Over the course of this week, the screen has displayed a rotation of three images of Beckham shot by German photographer Juergen Teller.

Beckham, who is also on the front cover of the latest Vogue with husband David and their children, took to Twitter this week to tell her 12.9m followers about the stream.

The campaign was booked by Ocean Outdoor, which operates the Piccadilly Lights on behalf of Landsec.

