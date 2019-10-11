Victoria's Secret takes bra-fitting service on tour

Victoria’s Secret is taking its bra-fitting service on tour via a double-decker bus.

The Routemaster has been overhauled to deliver a quality shopping experience at universities across the UK and features Victoria's Secret's signature fitting rooms, product displays and a giveaway bar.

Fitting rooms on the upper deck replicate the brand's in-store feel and are intended to be spacious with good lighting. Expert fitters from Victoria’s Secret stores will be on hand to help customers.

The lower level houses the giveaway bar and a seating area for students to sit while they wait to be fitted.

Decorated in cream, gold and black, the interior design of the bus is in keeping with the brand's new premium product line.

The activation will be at the University of Southampton on 14 October, University of Portsmouth on 15 October, University of Brighton on 16 October and University of Nottingham on 18 October.

Eve Tyers, marketing director at Victoria’s Secret UK, said: "The Victoria’s Secret bus tour will give us a unique opportunity to travel the UK with our expert fitters, offering free bra-fitting and advice. The experience is fun and the emphasis is on making visitors to the bus feel comfortable and relaxed whilst on board the beautiful bus."

Seed is delivering the project.