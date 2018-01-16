Emily Tan
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Video: Award entry tips from Campaign Tech Awards chief judge Graham Bednash

Campaign tech awards chief judge Graham Bednash shares the criteria he looks out for in an awards entry and provides several tips for entrants.

Bednash, who is the UK consumer marketing director at Google looks out for entries that add value to culture and are surprising and original. 

If the campaign is built on an interesting insight, award entry writers should also be sure to bring it out and highlight how they arrived at the insight. 

Finally, good campaigns put the user first. Beyond the cool tech and the brilliant idea, it has to put the end-user first. 

Watch on for his tips on writing award entries and the tech he'd like to see used in this year's awards entries. 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track