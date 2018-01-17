Emily Tan
Video: Campaign Tech Awards judge Fern Miller offers her advice on winning award entries

With the deadline for entering the Campaign Tech Awards a little over a week away, here's some advice from awards judge and DigitasLBi chief strategist, Fern Miller.

The key to a winning campaign, Miller said, is that it conveys a sense that the idea was needed or wanted in the world. 

"Our industry is often at fault for making gimmicks," she said.

It's also important that the entry conveys the message that the campaign was used to good effect and was distinctive and unusual. 

She hopes to be surprised, excited and entertained by award entries. 

"I'm hoping that some of the work we see just comes out of nowhere and surprises us all," Miller concluded. 

To enter, or for more information on the Campaign Tech Awards, go here.

