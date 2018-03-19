Georgina Brazier
Video must have 'clear brand message' to win consumers

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe, Fabio Ruffet, creative excellence director, Bacardi said that brands need to ensure that their message is key to their video output and that they shouldn't be distracted by the use of new video technologies where irrelevant.

Participating as part of a The Guardian's panel entitiled "Post the ‘pivot to video’ moment: who’s winning and what's next?", Ruffet spoke alongside video professionals from the BBC and The Guardian, as well as new social video brand Kyra TV.

The panel referenced brands and publishers who they considered were doing video well and how they must make sure they are keeping up with newer video platforms and influencers. 

Rav Karaca, co-founder, Kyra TV, said: "We reach 30 millon people on a monthly basis, across the three shows that we do and across Instagram and YouTube.

"In terms of building a brand, it's about cultivating a community around what we're doing, which almost helps build that brand itself and making sure that we're putting out really quality consistent content every single week and then it's also the talent; they help to cultivate that whole image around it."

