View all the 2019 Cannes Grand Prix winners

Brand Experience & Activation

Microsoft Xbox 'Adaptive controller' by McCann New York

The campaign helped to make gaming more accessible to people with limited mobility.

Creative Data

Black & Abroad 'Go back to Africa' by FCB/Six Toronto

Black & Abroad, a company specialising in travel experiences for black people, turned the "Go back to Africa" slur on its head. Each time someone used the phrase on social media, the brand responded with beautiful images of the continent.

Creative eCommerce

Doconomy 'Do black' by RBK Communication

Swedish fintech company Doconomy created an app that tracked users' carbon footprint through credit-card purchases.

Creative Effectiveness

Carrefour 'Black supermarket' by Marcel Paris

Carrefour stood up against a bizarre law that gives people a mere 3% of access to fruits and vegetables, with the other 97% being illegal because they are not registered in the European Union's Official Catalogue of Authorized Species. "Black supermarket" allowed shoppers to have access to illegal fruits and vegetables, leading to new EU law.

Creative Strategy

Volvo 'The EVA initiative' by Forsman & Bodenfors

The road-safety campaign found that women were more likely than men to be injured in a car crash, because most automobile manufacturers used male crash-test dummies. Volvo released all of its crash data, dating back to the 1970s, to inspire other car companies to improve their designs.

Design

Google 'Creatability' by Google Creative Lab New York

The project used artificial intelligence to make creative tools more accessible to people with disabilities.

Digital Craft

Carlings 'adDRESS the future' by Virtue Copenhagen

The Scandinavian retailer created a clothing collection that only existed in the digital world to raise awareness of fast fashion's harmful impact on the environment.

Direct

Burger King 'The Whopper detour' by FCB New York

To reboot its mobile app, Burger King directed McDonald’s customers to the nearest Burger King with the promise of a sandwich for one cent.

Entertainment

Johnson & Johnson '5B' by UM Studios

Johnson & Johnson’s documentary tells the untold story of nurses and caregivers during the Aids crisis.

Entertainment Lions for Music

Childish Gambino 'This is America'

Baco Exu do Blues 'Bluesman' by AKQA São Paulo and Stink

The jury awarded two Grands Prix in this category. Both films, though made in different countries and contexts, addressed similar issues of racism and violence.

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Nike 'Dream crazy' by Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Nike’s campaign starring controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took home the Grand Prix in this inaugural category.

Film Craft

The New York Times 'The truth is worth it' by Droga5 New York

The campaign called out fake news and positioned the newspaper as a place for truth.

Film

The New York Times 'The truth is worth it' by Droga5 New York

A second Grand Prix went to The New York Times’ hard-hitting films.

Glass: the Lion for Change

Gazeta.pl, Mastercard and BNP Paribas 'The last ever issue' by VMLY&R Poland

The agency transformed the last issue of a Polish adult magazine into an edition about women's empowerment.

Health & Wellness

Ikea 'ThisAbles' by McCann Tel Aviv

The retailer released a suite of product adaptors to make its furniture and goods accessible to people with disabilities.

Industry Craft

Nike 'Just do it HQ at the church' by Momentum Worldwide

Nike turned a previously shuttered church in Chicago into a basketball facility for local youth.

Innovation

Wavio 'See sound' by Area 23

The FCB Health agency developed a home device that alerts people who are deaf or have hearing impairments to various sounds, such as a fire alarm.

Media

Nike 'Air Max graffiti store' by AKQA São Paulo

To promote Nike’s Air Max trainers, AKQA asked graffiti artists to spray-paint the shoes on to the feet of popular street art characters.

Mobile

Burger King "The Whopper detour' by FCB New York

Burger King’s clever trolling of rival McDonald’s nabbed another Grand Prix.

Outdoor

Nike 'Dream crazy' by Wieden & Kennedy Portland

The black-and-white image of Colin Kaepernick became one of the most iconic advertising campaigns in recent history.

PR

The Female Company 'The tampon book' by Scholz & Friends

To protest Germany’s 19% luxury tax on feminine-hygiene products, The Female Company sold a book that doubled as packaging for tampons.

Print & Publishing

An-Nahar 'Blank newspaper' by Impact BBDO Dubai

Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar printed a completely blank edition to make a statement about the political gridlock that has left the country without a working government for several months.

Radio & Audio

HBO 'Westworld: the maze' by 360i

360i recreated the fictional universe of Westworld on Amazon Alexa devices to promote the second series.

Social & Influencer

Wendy’s 'Keeping Fortnite fresh' by VMLY&R Kansas City

The fast-food chain created a red-hooded character resembling Wendy who battled burger freezers in the popular game.

Sustainable Development Goals

Mars Australia 'The lion’s share' by Clemenger BBDO

The initiative asked advertisers to contribute a percentage of their media spend to conservation and animal-welfare projects.

Titanium

Burger King 'The Whopper detour' by FCB New York

It was a good Cannes for Burger King’s campaign, which won three Grands Prix in total.