View all the 2019 Cannes Grand Prix winners

Brand Experience & Activation
Microsoft Xbox 'Adaptive controller' by McCann New York
The campaign helped to make gaming more accessible to people with limited mobility.
Creative Data
Black & Abroad 'Go back to Africa' by FCB/Six Toronto
Black & Abroad, a company specialising in travel experiences for black people, turned the "Go back to Africa" slur on its head. Each time someone used the phrase on social media, the brand responded with beautiful images of the continent.
Creative eCommerce
Doconomy 'Do black' by RBK Communication
Swedish fintech company Doconomy created an app that tracked users' carbon footprint through credit-card purchases.
Creative Effectiveness
Carrefour 'Black supermarket' by Marcel Paris
Carrefour stood up against a bizarre law that gives people a mere 3% of access to fruits and vegetables, with the other 97% being illegal because they are not registered in the European Union's Official Catalogue of Authorized Species. "Black supermarket" allowed shoppers to have access to illegal fruits and vegetables, leading to new EU law.
Creative Strategy
Volvo 'The EVA initiative' by Forsman & Bodenfors
The road-safety campaign found that women were more likely than men to be injured in a car crash, because most automobile manufacturers used male crash-test dummies. Volvo released all of its crash data, dating back to the 1970s, to inspire other car companies to improve their designs.
Design
Google 'Creatability' by Google Creative Lab New York
The project used artificial intelligence to make creative tools more accessible to people with disabilities.
Digital Craft
Carlings 'adDRESS the future' by Virtue Copenhagen
The Scandinavian retailer created a clothing collection that only existed in the digital world to raise awareness of fast fashion's harmful impact on the environment.
Direct
Burger King 'The Whopper detour' by FCB New York
To reboot its mobile app, Burger King directed McDonald’s customers to the nearest Burger King with the promise of a sandwich for one cent.
Entertainment
Johnson & Johnson '5B' by UM Studios
Johnson & Johnson’s documentary tells the untold story of nurses and caregivers during the Aids crisis.
Entertainment Lions for Music
Childish Gambino 'This is America'
Baco Exu do Blues 'Bluesman' by AKQA São Paulo and Stink
The jury awarded two Grands Prix in this category. Both films, though made in different countries and contexts, addressed similar issues of racism and violence.
Entertainment Lions for Sport
Nike 'Dream crazy' by Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Nike’s campaign starring controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took home the Grand Prix in this inaugural category.
Film Craft
The New York Times 'The truth is worth it' by Droga5 New York
The campaign called out fake news and positioned the newspaper as a place for truth.
Film
The New York Times 'The truth is worth it' by Droga5 New York
A second Grand Prix went to The New York Times’ hard-hitting films.
Glass: the Lion for Change
Gazeta.pl, Mastercard and BNP Paribas 'The last ever issue' by VMLY&R Poland
The agency transformed the last issue of a Polish adult magazine into an edition about women's empowerment.
Health & Wellness
Ikea 'ThisAbles' by McCann Tel Aviv
The retailer released a suite of product adaptors to make its furniture and goods accessible to people with disabilities.
Industry Craft
Nike 'Just do it HQ at the church' by Momentum Worldwide
Nike turned a previously shuttered church in Chicago into a basketball facility for local youth.
Innovation
Wavio 'See sound' by Area 23
The FCB Health agency developed a home device that alerts people who are deaf or have hearing impairments to various sounds, such as a fire alarm.
Media
Nike 'Air Max graffiti store' by AKQA São Paulo
To promote Nike’s Air Max trainers, AKQA asked graffiti artists to spray-paint the shoes on to the feet of popular street art characters.
Mobile
Burger King "The Whopper detour' by FCB New York
Burger King’s clever trolling of rival McDonald’s nabbed another Grand Prix.
Outdoor
Nike 'Dream crazy' by Wieden & Kennedy Portland
The black-and-white image of Colin Kaepernick became one of the most iconic advertising campaigns in recent history.
PR
The Female Company 'The tampon book' by Scholz & Friends
To protest Germany’s 19% luxury tax on feminine-hygiene products, The Female Company sold a book that doubled as packaging for tampons.
Print & Publishing
An-Nahar 'Blank newspaper' by Impact BBDO Dubai
Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar printed a completely blank edition to make a statement about the political gridlock that has left the country without a working government for several months.
Radio & Audio
HBO 'Westworld: the maze' by 360i
360i recreated the fictional universe of Westworld on Amazon Alexa devices to promote the second series.
Social & Influencer
Wendy’s 'Keeping Fortnite fresh' by VMLY&R Kansas City
The fast-food chain created a red-hooded character resembling Wendy who battled burger freezers in the popular game.
Sustainable Development Goals
Mars Australia 'The lion’s share' by Clemenger BBDO
The initiative asked advertisers to contribute a percentage of their media spend to conservation and animal-welfare projects.
Titanium
Burger King 'The Whopper detour' by FCB New York
It was a good Cannes for Burger King’s campaign, which won three Grands Prix in total.