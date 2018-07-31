Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to open pop-up pub with 230 craft beers

The Joint Venture pub will be a takeover of The Old Crown in Holborn between 10 and 19 August, and will give visitors a chance to win flights.

The activation aims to give Londoners a taste of the 200-plus destinations that they can fly to in the US. It will also feature a beer wall installation. The experience has been created by US-based agency Figliulo & Partners.

Claire Cronin, senior vice-president for marketing at Virgin Atlantic, said: "What better way to bring people together than over a beer, or better still: 230 beers.

"The Joint Venture will bring a taste of the US to London and through the ever-popular US craft beer scene, show the variety of destinations that UK travellers can fly to with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines."