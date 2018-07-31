Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to open pop-up pub with 230 craft beers

Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines are opening a pub with 230 US craft beers with American-themed quiz nights.

Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to open pop-up pub with 230 craft beers

The Joint Venture pub will be a takeover of The Old Crown in Holborn between 10 and 19 August, and will give visitors a chance to win flights.

The activation aims to give Londoners a taste of the 200-plus destinations that they can fly to in the US. It will also feature a beer wall installation. The experience has been created by US-based agency Figliulo & Partners.

Claire Cronin, senior vice-president for marketing at Virgin Atlantic, said: "What better way to bring people together than over a beer, or better still: 230 beers.

"The Joint Venture will bring a taste of the US to London and through the ever-popular US craft beer scene, show the variety of destinations that UK travellers can fly to with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now