Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

How Virgin Atlantic is giving consumers a chance to experience the high life

Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with luxury hospitality company One Fine Stay to create a New York-themed bedroom at the airline's Clubhouse at Heathrow Airport.

The room, billed as "the perfect place to stay before jetting off to the Big Apple", offers passengers a welcome from a personal butler, afternoon tea and relaxing spa treatments, as well as pre-dinner cocktails at the bar followed by a three-course meal in the brasserie with wine pairings.

Also included is access to the cinema room and rooftop terrace and tailored aromatherapy treatments before bed.

Those staying can opt for abreakfast in bed and a shower and steam session with further spa treatments available. 

The experience is for passengers travelling with Virgin Atlantic from Heathrow the following day and is available for stays on 1, 3 and 4 March.

