Virgin Atlantic and Holidays launch review after split with AMV

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have launched a creative review after parting ways with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

They have issued an RFI for a creative agency and are working with Creativebrief on the process.

AMV won the joint account in 2018, defeating stablemate Adam & Eve/DDB in the process. Virgin Atlantic had previously worked with A&E/DDB, while AMV was the incumbent on Virgin Holidays.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “As we continue to evolve the Virgin Atlantic brand and work towards our vision of becoming the most-loved travel company, we have issued a joint RFI for a creative agency.

“We look forward to working together to develop an enduring brand platform and creative idea for Virgin Atlantic that delivers on our brand promise to create thoughtful experiences that feel brilliantly different at every opportunity. To ensure we engage with the best partners to meet our business needs, we are working with Creativebrief to assess potential agencies.

“We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with AMV BBDO since 2016 and they have been instrumental in bringing the Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays brands closer together. We wish them all the best for the future.”

The airline faced an existential threat last year from the Covid pandemic, with Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson forced to pump £200m into the business after he failed to convince the UK government to offer a bailout.

2021 could prove a lucrative year for the travel industry, however, as stir-crazy holidaymakers forced to remain at home for most of the past 12 months eagerly plan foreign adventures.

In the last year AMV has also split with BT, Walkers and Quaker. It is currently battling to retain the Asda business, which it won in 2018.